Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $435,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 35.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.