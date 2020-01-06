Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 6.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,340 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. 1,070,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

