William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $86.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.