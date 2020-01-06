Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 157 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

