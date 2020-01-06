Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,593,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.