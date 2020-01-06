Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $41,000 in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Aquabounty Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,911. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. Research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQB. National Securities lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

