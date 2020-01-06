Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $568,227. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.24. 2,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

