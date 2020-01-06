Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.66.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 328,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $81.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.