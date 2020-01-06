Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.78. 47,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $334.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.00. The company has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock worth $2,984,098. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

