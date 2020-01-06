Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,802,000 after buying an additional 2,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,720,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $204.86. 24,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,598. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $207.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.