Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 473 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in WP Carey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

