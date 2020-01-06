WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRW. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 236.58 ($3.11).

Shares of LON MRW opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

