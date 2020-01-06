World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE INT opened at $42.71 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,729. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

