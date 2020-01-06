Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $7,566.02 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $145,043.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $7,566.02 or 0.99722425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00054247 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083140 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001160 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00055334 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

