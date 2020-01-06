Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

