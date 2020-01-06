XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,019 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 713.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 87,555 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 109,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $25.15 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1339 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

