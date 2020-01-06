XR Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

