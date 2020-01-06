XR Securities LLC Cuts Position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD)

XR Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

