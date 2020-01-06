XR Securities LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,892 shares during the period. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN makes up 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

Get VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN alerts:

Shares of DWT opened at $3.20 on Monday. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT).

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.