XR Securities LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

XR Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period.

Shares of KORU stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

