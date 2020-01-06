XR Securities LLC Invests $910,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

XOP opened at $24.03 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

