XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 680.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,901,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,775,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

