XR Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

