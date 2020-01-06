XR Securities LLC Sells 658 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

XR Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

