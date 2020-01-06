XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares comprises 0.4% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 117.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 131,110 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

