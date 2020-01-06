YEE (YEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $78,642.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $78,642.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, DEx.top and ABCC. In the last week, YEE has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.90 or 0.06114851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001305 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi, ABCC, DEx.top, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

