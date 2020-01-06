Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

CFR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,412. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.