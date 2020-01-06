Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $15.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $16.10 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $66.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $67.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.47 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $68.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,303. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

