Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $4.25. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $3.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $114.42. 2,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $78.79 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

