Zacks: Analysts Expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.62 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AFLAC by 17.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after buying an additional 876,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $30,712,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,798,000 after buying an additional 557,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.