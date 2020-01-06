Zacks: Analysts Expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report $185.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the lowest is $183.00 million. Astronics reported sales of $202.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year sales of $758.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.29 million to $760.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $791.24 million, with estimates ranging from $776.48 million to $806.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astronics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Dougherty & Co cut their price objective on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.40. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $237,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 77.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

