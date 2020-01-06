Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELC. ValuEngine raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Celcuity by 300.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $119.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.42. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

