Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $236.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the lowest is $232.60 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $301.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $933.95 million, with estimates ranging from $898.90 million to $969.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CIR. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $45.56. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $918.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

