Zacks: Analysts Expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.21. InterDigital Wireless posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

IDCC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,081. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $3,677,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

