Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $10.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.41. 422,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,366. Leidos has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

