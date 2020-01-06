Zacks: Analysts Expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Trecora Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

