Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the lowest is ($2.36). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($9.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,023 shares of company stock worth $8,534,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,799,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 380,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.