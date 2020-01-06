Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). Mongodb reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $229,474.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,538,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,610 shares of company stock worth $15,422,002. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after acquiring an additional 479,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 360,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mongodb by 7,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.04.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

