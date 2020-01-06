Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.47. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.28.

In other news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 168,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after buying an additional 189,472 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,814. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

