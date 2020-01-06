Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. Yelp reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $116,479,000 after buying an additional 1,043,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in Yelp by 1,243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 673,865 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,721,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Yelp by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,789. Yelp has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

