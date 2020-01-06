Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $148.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.38 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.51 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 188,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $61.06. 13,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

