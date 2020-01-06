Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.46 Million

Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $422.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $454.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $473.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.04 million.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after buying an additional 161,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after buying an additional 1,992,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 103,255 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $15,948,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

