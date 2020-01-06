Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 13.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 60.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,660 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 548.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,949 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

