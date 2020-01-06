Zacks: Brokerages Expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE PKG traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,507. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

