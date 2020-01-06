Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,087,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

