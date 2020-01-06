Zacks: Brokerages Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Timkensteel reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE TMST opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $342.43 million, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Timkensteel by 205.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Timkensteel by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 114,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

