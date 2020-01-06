Zacks: Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.39. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 124.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,302. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.