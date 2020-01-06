Zacks: Brokerages Set $20.00 Price Target for SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SBFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBFG opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

