Zacks: Brokerages Set $27.17 Target Price for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $27.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBBX. DA Davidson began coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

