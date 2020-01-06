Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given $21.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $21.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Community by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

